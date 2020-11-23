This winter should be a little warmer – and if the snow comes, drier – for over 70 Verona Area School District families.
That’s thanks to a winter gear drive the Sugar River United Methodist Church held throughout October.
The church held contactless drop-off days on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the month, asking community members to donate new or gently-used boots, winter jackets, snow pants, hats and waterproof gloves/mittens.
The items were collected for VASD students in Pre-K through 12th grade, who were identified by school social workers as being the most vulnerable. The church then turned its fellowship hall into a “processing center” where all of the donations were looked over and if anything needed to be washed, there was a washer and dryer on site.
Volunteers sorted out the donations by size, topping tables and lining the walls until the entire fellowship hall was filled.
School district social worker Trista Kaja worked with the over 70 families who requested winter gear to create ‘orders’ of the items needed.
Volunteers used plastic bags to fill with the items from the family’s wish lists, and Sugar River UMC’s serve director Erin Wilson told them to pick out the same items they’d want for their own children, which includes intentionally matching colors and putting together outfits.
Some families only asked for items for a child or two, others made requests for the whole family.
“We’re delighted we were able to largely accommodate everyone’s request,” Wilson said.
She said in some cases such as where the boot or pant size asked for was not available for a child of a specific gender, they’d offer one size up if they could.
“It was a bit of scavenger hunt to find the right sizes more than typical even though we were organized,” Wilson said.
Only “one family or social pod at a time” was allowed to volunteer. Wilson pre-recorded a training video and also provided training by phone call ahead of time, rather than providing her usual in-person orientations.
As the sign-up deadline for families approached, there were 35 families registered and the social workers said they expected around 10 more; however, over 70 families signed-up by the cutoff. The number of families asking for assistance meant Wilson needed “all hands on deck” and she said overall 20 people volunteered with this project.
Wilson said that social workers used school vans for hauling the plastic bags to a pick-up day for families held at Redeemer City Church in Fitchburg.
The leftover items were kept out in the fellowship hall last week so that families could ask social workers for exchanges. This week, remaining items were bagged by volunteers and stored in the church’s Community Closet – which district social workers have 24/7 access to by key and can check the stock of through an online inventory before coming over to the church.
Wilson also said there was a “big giant” table of gear that had been donated that wasn’t specifically for winter such as rain jackets and fleece sweaters, which while she said are helpful items for families, the church doesn’t have the space for nor the school the social worker capacity to get those items to families. Those items will be donated to the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store.
“There was a greater need for winter gear this year due to COVID monetary challenges,” Wilson said.