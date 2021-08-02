The Upper Sugar River Watershed Association wants you to get your ramble on.
The 7th annual Sugar River Ramble combines biking through the area’s natural areas and a 4.6-mile paddle on the Sugar River starting at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22. The event is named for the late Rob Lucas, an avid outdoorsman and Madison Metropolitan School District psychologist who died in July 2014.
Adult registration is $50 per person, and children younger than 13 can participate for $10. Canoe and kayak rentals are available for $40 a person, which includes paddles, a life jacket and shuttle transportation at the end of the route.
The event begins at Grundahl Park, but includes an extra step for participants who are bringing their own canoes/kayaks. For people bringing their own boat, they can drop them off at the Sugar River/Valley Road crossing at 7412 Valley Road from 7:30-8:30 a.m., where event volunteers will organize boats.
From there, participants will travel with their bicycles to Grundahl Park in Mount Horeb, where participants who are renting canoes/kayaks will also begin.
All participants are required to have their own bicycle.
At Grundahl Park, participants can choose three bike routes varying in length, all ending at the Sugar River, where they will move on to the canoeing/kayaking portion of the event.
Participants will be shuttled back to Grundahl Park at the end of the route, where a “locally sourced” lunch, beer tasting, raffle and live entertainment will play from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The proceeds from the event will benefit the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association.
For more information or to register, visit uppersugar.org/ramble, emailing info@uppersugar.org or calling (608) 437-7707.