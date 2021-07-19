Sugar River Gardeners, a Verona garden club, is pleased to announce the winner of their 2021 Civic Beautification Award. This year’s winner, Annette Stratman-Durrer, is the owner of a rental home at 201 Church Avenue. Although Annette doesn’t occupy the residence, she created and maintains the beautiful front garden.
Annette constructed her perennial garden in an area that was originally all grass by terracing it with rocks. She has chosen plants that are both easy to maintain and do well in small spaces, creating a visual impact with contrasting colors and textures. She has also created an interesting accent with solar lights. Her husband constructed box bases for the lights on which she has mounted ceramic balls of various sizes and colors. The balls have small holes of different shapes such as stars or circles which create a pleasant addition at night.
Fine needled chartreuse cypress-type dwarf evergreen shrubs and flat thin leaved Japanese forest grass complement each other in color and offer contrast in texture. Dark purple coral bell foliage and kale with a touch of purple add a darker component to the color scheme. Pink, dark blue and purple annual petunias offer a bright punch of color along the sidewalk edge. Along the edge of the back of the garden are some smaller spirea shrubs lining a strip of grass between it and the house. To complement this garden large light colored hostas are planted in front of the house in addition to large pots of ferns beside the door.
Annette credits her grandmother with instilling in her the love of perennial gardening. She also gardens at her own home in Verona. Thanks to her efforts, Verona is a little more beautiful.