Due to COVID-19, the ninetieth (2020/2021) season of the Sugar Rive Euchre League is cancelled. This is the first time since 1938 that the euchre league has not played. Due to the Great Depression and other factors, the league suspended play from 1936 until 1939. In 1938 Forrest Henderson and Ike Mryland promoted a euchre tournament to rekindle interest in the league. In 1939 the league was reformed.
This time around, the league hoping that only a one year suspension will be needed and that the league will begin its regular season in October 2021. There is however still some unfinished business from the 2019/2020 season to be conducted. The Championship match between the Norsk Cowboys and the Harley Blue Express will need to be scheduled before the start of the 2021/2022 season. The match will be held at the home of the Cowboys, date and time to be determined.
