In 2021, a new storm water detention basin referred to as the Lincoln Street Stormwater Facility is set to be constructed near City Hall.
Construction manager for Verona's Public Works Department Marty Cieslik is set to provide information on the basin from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 in a virtual presentation.
This program will be presented by Cieslik through Zoom and is being facilitated by the library.
Cieslik plans to discuss how the basin is set to provide stormwater treatment for a significant portion of the older part of Verona which was built before storm water management was identified as a need.
He is to also cover how the basin was awarded a $500,000 storm water quality grant from Dane County in October, which will help to pay for the construction costs. The full project is expected to cost $2,070,000.
Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. To register, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/events.