City Center regional stormwater basin facility

The City of Verona will build a regional stormwater management facility just southeast of the City Center building. Businesses and developers will be able to buy into the project so that stormwater infrastructure won’t have to be installed on their property to handle heavy rain events.

 Rendering courtesy Brown and Caldwell

In 2021, a new storm water detention basin referred to as the Lincoln Street Stormwater Facility is set to be constructed near City Hall.

Construction manager for Verona’s Public Works Department Marty Cieslik is set to provide information on the basin from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13 in a virtual presentation.

This program will be presented by Cieslik through Zoom and is being facilitated by the library.

Cieslik plans to discuss how the basin is set to provide stormwater treatment for a significant portion of the older part of Verona which was built before storm water management was identified as a need.

He is to also cover how the basin was awarded a $500,000 storm water quality grant from Dane County in October, which will help to pay for the construction costs. The full project is expected to cost $2,070,000.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. To register, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/events.

Neal Patten, community reporter, can be contacted at neal.patten@wcinet.com.