Since 2012, the City of Verona has tried an alternative strategy for managing invasive species at Whalen Pond by utilizing native plants and controlled burns.
In a Zoom presentation at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, Verona's Public Works Department construction manager Marty Cieslik will outline plans to implement these alternative management strategies at some of the 60 publicly-owned and operated stormwater basins.
To register, contact the public library by calling (608)-845-7180 or emailing vpl@ci.verona.wi.us.