Verona Mayor Luke Diaz, City Administrator Adam Sayre and representatives from the Verona Area School District will be speaking during the upcoming State of the City address.
At 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, they will be sharing some of what they feel were successes for the city in 2020 and discuss their plans for 2021.
The address will be held live on Zoom video conference software.
To register, visit business.veronawi.com/events and find the event listing.
For information, contact the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce by calling (608)-845-5777 or emailing info@veronawi.com.