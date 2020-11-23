Verona Area Community Theater has been provided support to pull-through the pandemic – to the tune of nearly $53,000.
VACT is one of 385 beneficiaries of grant funds from the state, after Gov. Tony Evers earmarked aid from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to assist cultural organizations statewide whose operations have been negatively affected by COVID-19.
Totaling $15 million, the grants were given to organizations that have a primary mission to produce, present, or exhibit cultural disciplines such as music, dance, theater, literature and the visual arts, according to a news release. Awards were also available to organizations focused on items of environmental or scientific interest.
Organizations were allowed to ask for up to $250,000 and Verona’s community theater group received close to what it had asked for, netting $52,827.
“Music, visual art, live performances, and other cultural organizations have always been a place of healing and hope for Wisconsinites, especially during difficult times,” an announcement for the grant stated. “However the COVID-19 pandemic has hit these institutions hard, and our state risks losing them when we need them most.”
Distributed by the state Department of Administration, the COVID-19 Cultural Organizations grants can be used to cover pandemic-related impacts such as lost revenue, increased workers' compensation costs, cleaning and sanitization and purchases of services or equipment to facilitate telework by employees.
“Just like small businesses, cultural organizations have taken a major financial hit,” DOA secretary Joel Brennan wrote in a news release. “We’re all in this together. We hope that these funds will make it possible for us to be able to enjoy the museums, theaters, and music from these organizations once it is safe to do so again.”
The cultural grant provides for a sector of business that was overlooked by a lot of other pandemic stimulus options, VACT board member Lynn Vilker said.
VACT makes its money through ticket sales, Vilker said. While VACT is volunteer-run and there are no salaries to be paid, its theater building on Lincoln Street requires upkeep and mortgage payments.
Performances of “Pajama Party,” “Seussical Kids,” “Getting to Know: Footloose” and “Chicago: High School Edition,” were just a few weeks away from taking to the stage when the state’s Safer at Home started in late March. The theater also canceled “Music Man Sr.,” its first ever show with a cast entirely of older members.
“The arts are the thing that people turned to during this crisis but it’s one of the things that’s been hit hardest,” Vilker said. “We want to make sure we survive – which we will – we have a really great community.”
As the theater organization looks ahead to 2021, the end of the pandemic remains unclear, but Vilker said it will require new tech to be purchased and software to be licensed for mixing audio and streaming video.
Performances typically require performers to be within six feet of each other on a stage, or singing and playing instruments, which means having to completely redesign programs going forward.
While the state cultural grant only provided for 25% of organizations’ incomes, Vilker said that portion is still enough to innovate and offer programs in the spring.
“Being able to continually innovate in the arts in a time like we are in can be difficult because innovation takes an investment,” Vilker said. “By getting this grant, we can do the innovation we want to meet the needs of this time and be there as a resource to the community.”