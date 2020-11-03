St. James Lutheran Church is holding its Annual Bake Sale and Luncheon event with modifications for safety during the pandemic.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21, at the church, 427 S. Main St.
The lunch is $10 and will include baked pineapple ham, a roll and butter, baked beans, applesauce and a choice of dessert between apple pie, pumpkin pie or cheesecake.
The bake sale items this year include Krumkake (one dozen for $10), lefse (three rounds for $8), pfeffernusse ($6 per bag with or without nuts), apple pies for $10, pecan pies for $10 and pumpkin pies for $8.
This year, event organizers are requesting orders be made in advance, by Wednesday, Nov. 11, by filling out an online order form at stjamesverona.org or by calling the Women of St. James board chair Kim Feller at 608-206-4562. There is a paper order form that can be mailed to people who don't have online access.
The specific bake sale items being offered are some of the most popular and sought-after ethnic items from previous years, Feller said.
Orders of baked sale items and lunches can be picked-up in-person, or delivered to homes.
This annual fundraiser supports the Women of St. James’ service projects including Badger Prairie Needs Network, youth mission trips, scholarships, St. James Preschool and other needs that benefit women, families and children in the Verona community.
Payment by cash or checks made payable to “Women of St. James” will be accepted on Nov. 21 upon pick-up or delivery.
For information, contact Kim Feller at 206-4562.