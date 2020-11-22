Though the annual bake sale and luncheon at St. James Lutheran Church could not take place in person this year, it proceeded nonetheless in a drive-thru format on Saturday, Nov. 21, with numerous bags of food departing from the church to supply a steady stream of customers.
Obituaries
Mary Margaret D. Cornelius died on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Mary was born Aug. 11, 1926 in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Jemima (Robertson) and James Dick.
Ever strong & resilient, Rodney Keith Waldmann, 95, completed his earthly mission on Friday, November 6, 2020 after a prolonged illness. Rod was born on November 23, 1924, in North Lancaster to August & Mabel (Duncalf) Waldmann.
Helen Marie Abplanalp was born to Martin and Clara (Anderson) Martinson on June 12, 1921, on the family farm in Springdale Township, Wis. Helen passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Ingleside Nursing Home in Mount Horeb.