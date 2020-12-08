Between the Knights of Columbus, Council of Catholic Women and the families of St. Ambrose school – St. Andrew Church in Verona has kept active despite the pandemic.
St. Christopher Parish families enrolled at St. Ambrose Academy held a service project day on Friday, Oct. 23, in Verona. Around 20 middle and high school students, and some of their younger siblings, worked together on a variety of service projects, youth group leader Ryan Zakrzewski said.
One of those projects involved a group baking approximately 7,000 pfeffernusse cookies for the annual Christmas/Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale that the Council of Catholic Women held Saturday, Nov. 14.
Normally the women would bake the cookies, but opted not to gather this year to keep safe from COVID-19.
It’s a “unique” baking process, Zakrzewski said. In order to bake thousands of them, ten kids formed an assembly line – some mixed dough, some rolled it, some cut the cookies, some baked them and others bagged the final product.
Meanwhile, another group of students raked leaves at the parish cemetery and neighboring community member yards.
Prior to the service day, the students and their families had gathered names of people they felt could use some uplifting by a greeting card, Zakrzewski said, particularly those in nursing homes. During the service day, the kids created personalized cards.
While some families in the community received cards from the church, others received financial support. On Sunday, Oct. 25, the Knights held a drive-thru chicken dinner and served 247 meals to raise funds for local families who are struggling financially, Grand Knight Brad Stiner said.
The organization receives suggestions for families to support from city businesses, the school district, community clubs and civic organizations. The Knights’ leadership team sorts through all requests and brings those that need immediate attention to the whole council for action.
The fundraiser was also to support young men who want to become priests and provide assistance for church grounds upkeep.
While the church men sold chicken for a good cause, the women sold crafts.
The Catholic Council of Women group facilitated the annual Christmas/Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the St. Andrew Parish Center. As in other years, there were holiday crafts, gift baskets, woodcraft items and baked goods, but this year the traditional luncheon was canceled because of COVID-19, member Mary Schaller said.
A women’s craft group meets weekly throughout the year to prepare items to sell at the annual bazaar and a crew of men from the Knights puts their woodworking projects up for sale.
Proceeds raised through the bazaar and bake sale go to charitable causes, including pro-life organizations and scholarships for graduating high school seniors.
Since 1993, the women’s group has awarded $95,650 in scholarships, according to the parish website.