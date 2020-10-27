Holiday bazaar 1

Jan Cis of Verona browses a selection of Christmas and holiday goodies at St. Andrew Parish Center.

 Photo by Samantha Christian

An annual Christmas and holiday bazaar and bake sale will return this year, although slightly scaled back because of COVID-19.

St. Andrew Church will hold its annual event from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Parish Center, 301 N. Main St.

There will be holiday crafts, gift baskets, woodcraft items, baked goods and sweepstakes drawings for a top prize of $1,000 in addition to other prizes.

In a change from previous years, there will not be a luncheon, the Children’s Christmas Shop or pfeffernuse cookies.

Everyone is welcome, regardless of church affiliation. Face masks are required.

For information, call bazaar publicity chairperson Mary Schaller at 608-845-7028 or e-mail mschalle@chorus.net.

Neal Patten, community reporter, can be contacted at neal.patten@wcinet.com.