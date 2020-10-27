An annual Christmas and holiday bazaar and bake sale will return this year, although slightly scaled back because of COVID-19.
St. Andrew Church will hold its annual event from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Parish Center, 301 N. Main St.
There will be holiday crafts, gift baskets, woodcraft items, baked goods and sweepstakes drawings for a top prize of $1,000 in addition to other prizes.
In a change from previous years, there will not be a luncheon, the Children’s Christmas Shop or pfeffernuse cookies.
Everyone is welcome, regardless of church affiliation. Face masks are required.
For information, call bazaar publicity chairperson Mary Schaller at 608-845-7028 or e-mail mschalle@chorus.net.