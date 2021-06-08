If You Go

Knitters, grab your hooks and yarn and head to the parking lot behind Sow’s Ear this Saturday, because it’s Worldwide Knit-in-Public Day.

The Sow’s Ear, 125 S. Main St., is hosting a socially distanced hangout starting at 9 a.m., and there will be door prizes, general manager Jen Davis told the Press by email.

Reserve a table at knitandsip.com/classes and select ‘free in-house fiber events’.