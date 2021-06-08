The interior of one downtown Verona business has received a facelift.
That’s just in time for the hot summer months and the return of safe socializing.
The Sow’s Ear, 125 S. Main St., a combined coffee shop and yarn store, has a freshened-up look as of Monday, June 7, after winning the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s first Main Street Mini-Makeover contest.
On April 5, The Sow’s Ear was announced as the winner of the inaugural contest, beating out businesses from 87 other downtown districts statewide, according to a May 24 WEDC news release.
A spinoff of WEDC’s Main Street Makeover contest, the mini-makeover was intended to help businesses in anticipation of welcoming customers back this summer.
The Sow’s Ear staff were given design plans and technical advice in order to paint the interior walls in brighter colors, add new wooden signage throughout the business that have a handcrafted feel and purchase new tables and chairs for the dining area.
“Projects like these are what help communities like Verona grow,” Verona Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Le Jordan said at the unveiling on June 7.
The larger makeover contest generally required a full-scale remodel and had substantial costs, according to the news release, while the mini-makeover provided a simpler refresh, the news release states.
The improvements were made by the Sow’s team in just 24 hours, Jordan said.
After reminiscing about bringing his young son to the shop to unwind, Mayor Luke Diaz said at the unveiling that businesses like The Sow’s Ear are both an economic driver and a community space, and “a part of what makes Verona, Verona.”
“We’re proud to represent Verona and the whole business community through this project,” Sow’s Ear general manager Jen Davis said at the unveiling. “A lot of people have poured a lot of work and love into the Sow’s Ear lately. Our customers came through for us in a hard year, but they have been here for us for 20 years.”
The makeover improvements join other recent upgrades to the business, including a new grab-and-go food cooler, a new refrigerator stocked with bottled and canned drinks, and the Sow’s Ear Pantry, which offers a variety of locally-made gifts and food.
“I've had a great time working with the design team and I think they brought fun and life back into our space. I can't wait to share it with our community as everyone starts re-emerging to enjoy the summer and the sunshine.” Davis said. “This place reflects us more now.”