Community members are invited to participate in the Snowflake Hunt sponsored by the Verona Recreation Department.
The Snowflake Hunt runs Dec. 21-Jan. 8, and there are 20 snowflakes hidden all around Verona that spell out a message. If a person can find all the snowflakes and unscramble the message, they can return it to the recreation department’s dropbox and will be entered into a drawing to win a prize.
To participate, print out the registration form at ci.verona.wi.us/DocumentCenter/View/3359/Verona-Snowflake-Hunt. Completed forms must be returned to the recreation department by 4 p.m. Jan. 8.
Snowflake hunters are reminded of Dane County COVID-19 social distancing guidelines during the challenge.
For information, contact the Verona Recreation Department by calling (608) 845-6695.