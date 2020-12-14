The Verona Senior Center has lined up several virtual events for December.
The center is set to hold a virtual presentation about influenza, pneumonia and the shingles vaccine. The presentation titled “Vaccines 101” will be presented by Dr. Melissa Ricker at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18.
For anyone looking for ways to maintain a steady and balanced approach to snacking during the holiday season, the center is hosting a healthy snack presentation Monday, Dec. 21.
Dietician Kara Hoerr will present tips and tricks for weight management and healthy snacking.
Registration is required for both events. For information or to register, visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org/calendar.