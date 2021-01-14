It might not be wise to go on a worldwide excursion at the moment, but Kirsti Pope is hoping to provide Verona Senior Center patrons with a few ideas once it’s safer.
Pope, a photographer and blogger who has explored the county in a converted van, will present a virtual “travelogue” program from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. Registration is required by contacting the senior center so that staff can provide attendees with access information.
During the program, Pope will talk about how she uses her travel and photography to create wellbeing in mind, body and spirit, according to an event description published on the senior center’s website. Pope will also speak about some of her travel adventures and share information about a monthly travel book club that she’s planning to start in February 2021.
For more information, contact the senior center at 845-7471.