Verona Senior Center staff will host a cooking class this week to demonstrate how to make a family recipe.
Senior center program manager Alasa Wiest will host a virtual cooking class with her mother Pam at 1 p.m. Friday, May 14, an event description included in the monthly newsletter states. Attendees can follow along with their own ingredients, and the recipe for the spaghetti sauce is included in the May newsletter.
The cooking class will be held over Zoom. Advance registration is required, and can be done by calling the senior center or visiting the senior center’s scheduling website at schedulesplus.com/verona/kiosk, where the login information for the virtual cooking class is published.
For more information, call the senior center at (608) 845-7471.