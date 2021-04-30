The Verona Senior Center will host a live, in-person concert next month.
At 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, Craig Siemsen will perform his “Over the Rainbow” show, which features popular songs from the decades between 1920 and 1970s, at the senior center, 108 Paoli St. Siemsen’s show also features stories and humor from the time period when the songs were written, an event description states.
Registration for the concert is required, and can be done on the Friends of the Senior Center website. Under the “Activities” tab, people can sign up through the “Schedules Plus” link. Registration is limited to 20 people, according to the sign-up website.
For more information, call (608) 845-7471 or visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org