Get your dancing shoes out, because outdoor concerts will return to the senior center on June 3.
A sock hop has been scheduled for 6-7 p.m. Thursday, June 3, with DJ Todd Kocher outside the center, 108 Paoli St.
Kocher is the owner of Nice-T Music and will provide tunes from big bands, pop, rock, rhythm and blues, country, Motown and instrumental hits from the 1950s and 1960s, according to the June senior center newsletter.
It’s the first of three sock hops outside the center this summer, with future dances set for July 1 and August 5, the newsletter states.
To participate, call (608) call 845-7471 or sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.