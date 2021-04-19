Senior Center's Earth Day Clean-Up
April 22 is Earth Day. Join the Verona Senior Center for a walk and neighborhood trash clean up. Meet VSC staff at 2 p.m. at the front door of the Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. Trash bags and gloves will be provided. Staff ask that you wear a mask.
Lighthouse Keeping
1 p.m., Friday, April 23
Living in a lighthouse sounds romantic and adventurous – hear what it was like for Dave Mossner and his wife Rhonda when they spent a week running the Mission Point Lighthouse. In addition to sharing their experience you will also hear the stories behind other lights in Michigan and Wisconsin and see all the lighthouses they’ve seen on Lakes Michigan, Huron, and Winnebago.
Held through Zoom. To register, call 608-845-7471.