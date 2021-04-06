Urban Poling, also known as Nordic Walking, is a form of pole walking.
From April 14 through May 5, fitness instructor Ron Dorr will offer four weeks of walking at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays.
The program is being facilitated through the Verona Senior Center and promotes physical and psychological well-being, according to the center's website.
Each week, Dorr will guide participants through a local park. After the walk, he will show balance and stretching exercises incorporating the poles.
Participants are welcome to use their own poles or rent poles from the instructor for $20.
Program space and pole rentals are limited, but the poles are required.
The base cost of the program is $10 for four weeks.
For information, visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call (608) 845-7471.