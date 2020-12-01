The Verona Senior Center has scheduled a slate of virtual programming for December, covering topics from balancing during winter to busting the winter blues.
A 10-11 a.m. presentation on Friday, Dec. 4, may be of interest.
The director and lead physical therapist at Capitol Physical Therapy – Dr. Tyler Harrington – will be presenting a lecture on balance. The lecture will cover specific tips and tricks to improve safety and balance during the winter, as well as specific exercises that will help improve balance as the community heads into snow and ice season.
For anyone suffering from seasonal depression, a 10:30-11:30 a.m. presentation on Monday, Dec. 7 might help.
Janet Bollig from SSM will share why so many people tend to feel tired or down during the winter season. She will provide tips on what to do to prevent the blues and improve mood and health during the colder months.
A festive virtual concert shouldl provide seasonal cheer from 2-3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
This online show will consist of a variety of tunes including several holiday classics like, “White Christmas,” “Let It Snow” and “O Holy Night.”
Songs will be performed by Denny Diamond.
Seniors in need of a laugh might consider attending a program from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14.
“Laughter On Call – Courage, One Laugh at a Time” is a virtual presentation specifically designed to engage seniors.
In this interactive improv class, the Laughter On Call team will use comedy exercises to encourage imagination and keep minds sharp.
Registration is required for all four events. For information or to register, visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org/calendar.