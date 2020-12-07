The Verona Senior Center has lined up a number of virtual events for December, covering topics like cooking recipes and influenza presentations.
For anyone looking for a new recipe for the holiday season, the senior center is offering a homemade granola making class. That event is set for 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec.16.
The center is also set to hold a virtual presentation about influenza, pneumonia and the shingles vaccine. The presentation titled “Vaccines 101” will be presented by Dr. Melissa Ricker at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18.
For anyone looking for ways to maintain a steady and balanced approach to snacking during the holiday season, the center is hosting a healthy snack presentation Monday, Dec. 21.
Dietician Kara Hoerr will present tips and tricks for weight management and healthy snacking.
Registration is required for all three events. For information or to register, visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org/calendar.