The Verona Senior Center will hold seminars on Wednesday, Sept. 22 and 30, on all things Medicare.
The seminars will be led by Rodney Jayroe, an agent with Physicians Mutual Life Insurance. Jayroe will explain how to make the most of what you are entitled to, how and when to enroll, what Medicare does and does not cover and the ins and outs of Medicare Advantage and Medicare supplemental insurance.
There will be two seminars on both of the days, one at 10 a.m. and another at 6 p.m.
Registration is required. For those that are attending in-person at the senior center, they should check in with the front desk; for those attending virtually, they can visit the senior center’s scheduling website at schedulesplus.com/verona/kiosk, where the login information for the virtual portion of the seminar is published.
For more information about the seminars or to register, vist the Verona Senior Center’s website at friendsoftheveronaseniorcenter.org or call the senior center at (608) 845-7471.