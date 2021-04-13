The Verona Senior Center is offering a 12-week exercise program to improve pelvic wellness.
The class could help improve posture, balance, strength and flexibility, according to the center’s website. It could also help people who can’t sleep through the night without rushing to the bathroom, the description reads.
The class is set to take place at 1 p.m. Tuesdays, April 20 to July 6, in-person at the center.
The cost is $50 for the 12 weeks, which includes a book and exercise band.
During the class, participants will also learn key tips and topics related to optimal bladder and pelvic health.
This pelvic-enhancing fitness and educational program is medically based and has been shown in research to improve bladder control, the description reads.
Participants must be able to get down onto andv up off the floor independently to attend.
To sign up, call (608) 845-7471.