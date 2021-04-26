The Senior Center's book group will be meeting virtually to discuss "The Exiles" by Christina Baker Kline.
The book's synopsis reads: "A powerful, emotionally resonant novel that captures the hardship, oppression, opportunity and hope of four women's lives—three English convicts and an orphaned Aboriginal girl—in nineteenth-century Australia."
Everyone is welcome to join in the discussion at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12.
Copies of the book are available in regular and large print as well as audiobook and ebook format from the Verona Public Library.
Call 608-845-7180 to schedule a curbside pick up. Register in advance at veronapubliclibrary.org/events in order to be emailed the Zoom meeting link.