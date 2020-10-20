Fall isn’t just a time for harvesting crops – it’s also time for collecting seeds.
The Upper Sugar River Watershed Association will host a volunteer workday from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 31, focused on seed collection. Volunteers are invited to collect prairie seeds, which will be used to re-seed areas that have been cleared of invasive species by the organization.
The event will take place at the Sugar River Wetlands State Natural Area in Verona.
The seeds are collected to “plant and enhance lands in other natural areas for pollinators, wildlife and land restoration,” the group’s website states.
Volunteers will be required to wear masks and maintain physical distancing throughout the event. Similar to prior years, volunteers should come wearing long pants, a long-sleeve shirt, closed-toe shoes, and bring their own water and work gloves. No prior experience is required.
“This is a great event for all ages and abilities, and it promises to be rewarding, fun, and a great way to experience the outdoors,” the website states.
For information, visit uppersugar.org.