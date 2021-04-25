Last April, Amy Fewel listened to the podcast “Kind World” when one of the stories gave her an idea.
The story was about a family whose daughter died. That moved the family’s community to help with the loss through random acts of kindness, Fewel learned. The podcast then motivated Fewel to support Verona families in a similar fashion.
That idea has now become a Facebook group called the “Verona Area Secret Supporters”
Soon after listening, Fewel asked around the City of Verona about families who might need support. Maybe they were going through financial difficulties, or were in need of food. It didn’t matter, Fewel said.
Through the help of Verona Area School District staff, Fewel found her first connection.
It was a family that had also lost a daughter. Fewel said she rallied the help of neighbors and friends to bring the family weekly gifts weekly for seven months. Plates of cookies, hot meals, fruit salads, homemade loaves of bread, flowers and gift cards were among the items left anonymously.
From there, the “Verona Area Secret Supporters” was born.
Fewel said the anonymity of the Secret Supporters is important. That’s because she doesn’t want group participants to think they need to thank anyone for their help. Often, Fewel said gifts are signed from the ‘Verona Area Secret Supporters,’ if signed at all. Items are dropped-off or mailed, but not hand-delivered.
On April 9 last year, Fewel launched the Facebook group to help organize community members interested in helping others.
In the year since, the group has grown to 130 members and Fewel said they’ve helped five Verona area families so far.
They helped two 19-year-old graduates of Verona who were living on their own as one of the brothers was paralyzed after an accidental shooting.
For the family of a boy who had cancer, they provided the parents with gift certificates for couple massages, made meals, and dropped off toys.
A single mom with six kids needed car repair, and one of the Supporters came through. The Supporter’s family owns a car repair business that helped with a blown-out tire and an alignment for free, plus members provided Walmart and gas gift cards.
And occasionally the group will do more than help families in need, Fewel said.
Such things include ordering AJ’s Pizza for employees at Miller and Sons, and leaving the employees a large tip, she said.
Although the Supporters have gained a following online, some families don’t want any contact with Fewel, she said.
So, she has a teacher or relative act as a go-between to ask questions to guide Supporters when cooking meals or buying gift cards.
“We take care of them in that way,” she said.
She then has supporters schedule their drop-offs on an online spreadsheet.
“People have been so amazing about taking care of it and doing it when they’re supposed to,” she said.
Behind the scenes, Fewel has had her own support in her husband Brendon, who has been very supportive of this project.
If people are interested in being supporters, Fewel said she would love more help. She also welcomes suggestions for whoever is going through a rough time and needs support.
And she said if anyone wants to start their own Secret Supporters group in their community, she’s happy to help them get it going.
“It’s not difficult to set up and can make a huge difference and feels incredible,” she said.
Fewel said the anonymous part is the best part about it.