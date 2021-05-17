The Verona Senior Center will host the second session of its two-part meditation series next week.
The meditation session, led by Bob McGrath, a University of Wisconsin-Madison distinguished psychologist emeritus, will focus on nature meditation. The session will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, May 24, virtually.
The first part of McGrath’s meditation series was held earlier this month and focused on chakra meditation. McGrath specializes in health and positive psychology, teaching UW-Madison students to work through sleep issues, low energy, stresses and unhealthy lifestyles, University Health Services’ website states.
Advance registration is required, and can be done by calling the senior center or visiting the senior center’s scheduling website at schedulesplus.com/verona/kiosk, where the login information for the virtual cooking class is published.
For more information, call the senior center at (608) 845-7471.