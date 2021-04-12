If you’ve shopped at Miller and Sons Supermarket this past week, you might have passed a colorful sign outside with bright marker illustrations of a hot dog, popsicle, watermelon and banana.
“There is no sincerer love than the love of food," the sign reads.
The artwork and message are the handiwork of Adri Leuschen of Verona Girl Scout Troop 7398, and it’s one of over a half dozen similar signs to pop up around the community this past week, including in locations outside Verona Area Community Theater, Verona Public Library, The Sow’s Ear and Sugar Creek Elementary.
The signs being posted around Verona are for a new community campaign the troop of 12 fifth grade girls launched called "Signs for Smiles," troop leader Nicole Crounse told the Press.
The girls, who have been a cohesive group since kindergarten, have been working to earn an award that requires a community action project throughout the school year, Crounse said. The girls decided to create the signs and do something good for the community for the project after they noticed that a lot of people have felt down and sad in the last year, she added. They wanted to put a smile on people's faces.
Crounse and the two other troop leaders left it up to the girls to identify what problems they saw in the community and decide how the troop might be able to help do something positive.
“When talking about how to impact the community, there was a lot of talk about COVID, people couldn’t do things they wanted to do, a lot of people are sad and not having the best year,” Crounse said. “They came up with the idea of Signs for Smiles to put around places in Verona that are important to them.”
The leaders let the girls choose what to put on signs – some have quotes, some have pictures. For instance, the sign outside VACT was placed by a girl who loves to act in their productions, Crounse said.
“We didn’t guide them, they’re all a little different,” Crounse said. “They’re just hoping to give people a smile and some good energy for their day. It was a cute idea.”
The signs should be out for more than a month, Crounse said.