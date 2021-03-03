The Glacier Edge Council of the Boy Scouts of American will conduct its annual food drive for Badger Prairie Needs Network next weekend.
This year’s drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 13, and Sunday, March 14, at Miller and Sons Supermarket, 210 S. Main St. On both days, scouts from Verona Cub Scout Pack 549 and Troop 349 will provide shoppers a list of food and non-food items asked for by BPNN.
Cash donations can also be made to either troop, who will donate it to BPNN. Monetary donations can also be made directly on the BPNN website, bpnn.org, with a note acknowledging the Scouting for Food fundraiser.
The Scout troops have set a goal to collect 2,500 pounds of donations for BPNN.
For more information, visit bpnn.org.