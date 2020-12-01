Since 1930, the Cub Scouts have provided youths with opportunities to try new things and face new challenges.
This year has presented Verona Cub Scout Pack 549 the opportunity of adapting traditional programming and fundraising activities to the “new normal” of social distancing.
For the safety of the scouts and community, the troop has modified its plans and will be doing contactless fundraising. The troop has established a webpage for online popcorn sales, which ship directly to patrons.
Pack 549 has also created a GoFundMe campaign to allow for online donations to the troop.
Funds raised will go towards a fun virtual Pinewood Derby, recognition awards to reward scouts for their achievements and supplies for future den adventures.
For links to the popcorn sale and GoFundMe campaign, visit pack549verona.blogspot.com.