A Town of Verona forest is growing closer to being a sustainable ecosystem.
That’s because it’s become the target of one of the latest ongoing Dane County Parks forestry restoration projects.
Scheidegger Forest, 1828 Range Trail, is set to receive ongoing extra attention from park staff and volunteers for the foreseeable future. That’s to help enhance the natural area’s oak savanna and woodland, a Nov. 23 DCP news release states.
The nearly 80-acre forest was converted by DCP from a decommissioned Dane County Sheriff’s Office shooting range into a series of recreation trails and opened in 2010. The park is named after Walter R. Scheidegger, a Verona High School graduate from Riley who donated the money to purchase the land to the Dane County Parks Commission when he died in 2001. The land was purchased from the DCSO in 2006.
The project’s focus is thinning some of the dense trees less desirable for wildlife habitation, particularly walnut and black oak. DCP will sell the harvested timber to generate revenue for future management projects at the park.
Park visitors might notice informational signs at the park about the restoration work that is occurring, the news release state. DCP might need to additionally reroute trails to provide access for equipment for the project.
The project reflects two key components of the forest’s overall master plan, which came out in 2007. Those include the demonstration of sustainable forest management and land stewardship, particularly for timber production.
An early symbol of this commitment is the park’s shelter, which was constructed from mature oaks culled from the park. Later a kiosk and bathroom were also built from wood culled on-site.
“Lots of people are not familiar with oak woodland management but they really do need to be managed,” DCP botanist/naturalist Lars Higdon told the Press. “Human intervention is needed from time to time to keep them healthy for what we enjoy forests for.”
Oak savanna and oak woodland habitats have experienced drastic declines regionally, both in terms of total area and the ecological quality of remaining sites, according to the news release. Invasive species growth and fire suppression are two primary factors leading to this decline.
Before farms and roads were built, there were naturally occurring wildfires and also those set intentionally by Native Americans, Higdon said. That disturbance and cleansing would encourage oak savannas to grow. Now, with few fires or little management, woodlands in this region are becoming shadier.
“Throw in the invasives and that’s a recipe to transition into a thicket of brush, which is not a functioning ecosystem,” Higdon said.
While Scheidegger has its share of invasive honeysuckle, black locust, buckthorn and garlic mustard like many forests in the Dane County Park system, Higdon feels more optimistic about this woodland than others.
“It’s a nice forest, very manageable,” he said. “If we keep attention on it, keep invasive species under control, I think it has a nice forest ahead of it, which can’t be said for some of some of the other forests around here.”
He said the native young sapling oaks are less choked out by invasives at Scheidegger than at some other Dane County parks.
Volunteers and DCP staff will work to promote the burr oaks and protect a stand of white oaks, including by collecting and planting seeds.
They will thin out black oaks, which are faster growing but shorter-lived trees and not as good for timber or wildlife.
“An army of volunteers” are to see that through, as they oversee the park as it is, Higdon said.
Dane County Parks consults with a certified forester who Higdon said “has a good reputation and we know and trust,” to help with the sale of walnut.
The forest’s master plan recommends removing and selling mature walnut trees when they reach a certain size. The deep chocolatey wood is highly valued for finer woodworking and is widely sought overseas, Higdon said, and the revenues help further manage the land.
“These restoration projects will benefit wildlife habitat and enhance our overall outdoor experiences,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi wrote in the news release.