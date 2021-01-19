The Verona Area Lacrosse Club held a salt sale fundraiser over this past month to support its activities.
On the morning of Saturday, Jan. 16, club players and their parents gathered in a parking in the Liberty Drive business park to help distribute the orders. Hundreds of bags of water softener salt and and driveway ice melt salt stacked up on pallets were loaded into trucks and SUVs by the student athletes.
Teams of delivery drivers were then provided with a list of addresses and the buyers' preferences for where to deliver — garage, porch or basement and sent on their way.