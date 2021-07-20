For families looking to spread some color and cheer in the community, an event at Caffe Depot may “rock” their world.
Kids are invited to Caffe Depot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27 to paint rocks with positive statements such as "have hope" and "just breathe” according to the Facebook event.
The event is inspired by The Kindness Rocks Project, which is a nationwide project to help spread kindness to unsuspecting recipients, its Facebook page states.
The event at Caffe Depot was organized by a barista who participates in Active Minds at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, a nonprofit organization promoting mental health for young adults, Caffe Depot general manager Martina Gleiter told the Press.
The rocks with self-care messages are a “big part of Whitewater” Gleiter said.
“You randomly look around and see a painted rock that has a message on it,” Gleiter said. “Kelsey (the barista) wants to do that in Verona.”
There is no admission fee nor supplies required, “just bring smiles and creativity,” the Facebook event states.
For information, visit facebook.com/caffedepot.