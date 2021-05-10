Rival plant sales in Verona both drew large crowds on Saturday, May 8.
At the high school, a line so long had formed ahead of the gates opening at the greenhouse that the FFA's plant sale was already at social distancing capacity before it had even began.
Meanwhile, at St. Andrew's Church, members of the Sugar River Gardeners set up their tables on the lawn near North Main Street, attracting passersby.
At both sales, a mix of indoor and outdoor plants were sold, including flowers, succulents, ferns, and plugs for garden vegetables.