While many other Verona traditions from ice carvings to tree lightings were not held this year, as county health orders have reduced the size of public gatherings, one of the most popular annual events still took place in a modified fashion.
The live reindeer event was moved to Reddan Soccer Park, its second move in two years. Last year, the event was relocated to the former Badger Ridge Middle School to provide more space to attendees after being a long-time staple outside the public library.
Hundreds of cars rolled through the park over two hours, where passengers were first greeted by Santa and Mrs. Claus before driving past three reindeer.
While they couldn’t pet or feed the reindeer as they have in past years, seeing Santa’s furry friends still seemed to bring joy to the faces of children passing by.