Word on the Street

Race participants line up at the start of the Word on the Street race on Saturday, May 4, 2019. The annual race benefits the Verona Public Library Endowment Fund.

 Photo by Jerry Erdmann

The Word On the Street 5K Run/Walk event, which benefits the Verona Public Library Endowment Fund, is set for Saturday, May 1 in both virtual and in-person formats.

While registration ends May 1, there’s only one week left for interested individuals to guarantee a T-shirt.

T-Shirts can only be guaranteed for registrations completed on or before April 16.

The cost to register for the 5K is $30.

To keep the Verona community safe and healthy during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, event organizers have revised the trail course to eliminate the need for traffic crossing, no course marshals will be present, and there will be separate start/finish lines to reduce congestion.

For more information and to register, visit runsignup.com/Race/WI/Verona/WordOnTheStreet5K.

Neal Patten can be contacted at neal.patten@wcinet.com.