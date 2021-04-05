The Word On the Street 5K Run/Walk event, which benefits the Verona Public Library Endowment Fund, is set for Saturday, May 1 in both virtual and in-person formats.
While registration ends May 1, there’s only one week left for interested individuals to guarantee a T-shirt.
T-Shirts can only be guaranteed for registrations completed on or before April 16.
The cost to register for the 5K is $30.
To keep the Verona community safe and healthy during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, event organizers have revised the trail course to eliminate the need for traffic crossing, no course marshals will be present, and there will be separate start/finish lines to reduce congestion.
For more information and to register, visit runsignup.com/Race/WI/Verona/WordOnTheStreet5K.