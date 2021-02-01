VACT frozen Sven

The reindeer Sven, played by Reese Roswold, and his companion Kristoff, played by Heath Davis, shared a duet during a November 2019 performance of “Frozen Jr.”

 Photo by Neal Patten

Young thespians interested in performing in Verona Area Community Theater’s spring lineup of youth shows should take note of the deadline to register to audition – 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.

The virtual productions are set to be performed at various times from Friday, April 9 through Sunday, April 11. The cutoff to register to audition is 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. No late registrations will be allowed.

Once registered, youths will be given a link to where they can sign up for an audition time. Auditions will be held over Zoom video conference software.

If cast, there will be an administrative/materials fee of $15 per cast member to participate in a production.

There are eight youth shows scheduled for April. For kids in grades 5-6, the shows will be “Tragedians Anonymous,” “Influencer Nation,” “Do You Read Me?” and “Farmageddon and the Undercover Crop.” For grades 7-8, the shows planned are “Influencer Nation,” “12 Incompetent Jurors,” and “Bad Auditions . . . On Camera.” Students in grades 9-12 can audition for “The Radio Play Disaster.”

For information visit vact.org or email producer Sara Ward-Cassady at sara@vact.org.

Neal Patten can be contacted at neal.patten@wcinet.com.