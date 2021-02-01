Young thespians interested in performing in Verona Area Community Theater’s spring lineup of youth shows should take note of the deadline to register to audition – 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.
The virtual productions are set to be performed at various times from Friday, April 9 through Sunday, April 11. The cutoff to register to audition is 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. No late registrations will be allowed.
Once registered, youths will be given a link to where they can sign up for an audition time. Auditions will be held over Zoom video conference software.
If cast, there will be an administrative/materials fee of $15 per cast member to participate in a production.
There are eight youth shows scheduled for April. For kids in grades 5-6, the shows will be “Tragedians Anonymous,” “Influencer Nation,” “Do You Read Me?” and “Farmageddon and the Undercover Crop.” For grades 7-8, the shows planned are “Influencer Nation,” “12 Incompetent Jurors,” and “Bad Auditions . . . On Camera.” Students in grades 9-12 can audition for “The Radio Play Disaster.”
For information visit vact.org or email producer Sara Ward-Cassady at sara@vact.org.