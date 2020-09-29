The American Red Cross is scheduling blood drive donations in October to help COVID-19 patients, according to a Red Cross news release.
A blood drive is scheduled for 12:30 - 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 at, St Andrew Catholic Church, 301 N Main St.
In April, the Red Cross began collecting COVID-19 convalescent plasma for diagnosed patients. The plasma contains COVID-19 antibodies that may help the most critical patients actively fighting the virus with convalescent plasma transfusions, according to the release.
“Donations that come back positive for COVID-19 antibodies now undergo secondary testing to confirm antibody results, and that enables the Red Cross to then potentially use the plasma from those donations for COVID-19 patients,” Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services said in the release. “With approximately 2% of the U.S. population testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies, every donation is important to ensure patients with coronavirus have access to every treatment option available to them.”
All donors are expected to receive COVID-19 antibody test results. The results should be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
“A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test,” the release states.
All donors are staff are expected to adhere to temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings. A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
The Red Cross is offering a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card to five winners who come to give in October.
For information or to make an appointment, download the Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).