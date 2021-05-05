On behalf of the American Red Cross, Sugar River United Methodist Church, 415 W. Verona Ave., is set to host an upcoming Verona community blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18.
Although appointments are preferred, walk-ins will be accepted if openings are available, according to the April 26 Red Cross news release.
The Red Cross is also thanking those who come to give blood May 1-15 with a $5 Amazon.com gift card, the release states. Some restrictions apply, for information visit RedCrossBlood.org/SummerFullofLife.
All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies and results are available in one to two weeks, the release states. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/AntibodyTesting for information.
Call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to sign up to give blood.