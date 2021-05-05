Red Cross blood drive

On behalf of the American Red Cross, Sugar River United Methodist Church, 415 W. Verona Ave., is set to host an upcoming Verona community blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18.

Although appointments are preferred, walk-ins will be accepted if openings are available, according to the April 26 Red Cross news release.

The Red Cross is also thanking those who come to give blood May 1-15 with a $5 Amazon.com gift card, the release states. Some restrictions apply, for information visit RedCrossBlood.org/SummerFullofLife.

All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies and results are available in one to two weeks, the release states. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/AntibodyTesting for information.

Call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to sign up to give blood.

-Neal Patten