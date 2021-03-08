A blood drive is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18 atSugar River United Methodist Church, 415 W. Verona Ave.
All donors and staff are expected to wear a mask, allow a temperature check, and social distance. A blood donor card, driver’s license, or two other forms of identification are required at check- in. Appointments are preferred; walk-ins will be accepted as room allows.
Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
For information or to make an appointment, download the Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).