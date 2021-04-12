On behalf of the American Red Cross, St. James Lutheran Church, 427 S. Main St., is hosting the next Verona community blood drive on Saturday, April 24 from 8 a.m. to noon.
It will be held in the activities room of the preschool to allow plenty of room for social distancing and all COVID-19 protocols are set to be followed.
Although appointments are preferred, walk-ins will be accepted if openings are available.
Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to sign up to give blood.
While all blood donations remain critical during the ongoing pandemic, donations collected may also help current Coronavirus patients battling the virus. This is possible because all blood donations are being tested for COVID-19 antibodies.