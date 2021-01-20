St. Vincent de Paul is holding its annual “Recycle the Warmth Blanket Drive” from Jan. 29 to 31.
All St. Vinny’s locations in the county are accepting lightly used or new blankets to go toward people with low-income who have requested help, a thrift store news release states. Locations can be found on the St. Vinny’s website at svdpmadison.org.
People can buy new blankets or make a monetary donation at participating thrift stores and online, the release states. The Stoughton location is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 29 and 30, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 31.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Saturday, St. Vinny’s is offering a drive-through drop-off event. Volunteers will pick up blanket donations from the trunk of cars passing through the center.