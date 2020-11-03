Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, guests at Badger Prairie Needs Network could select their own food items. The pantry was designed and decorated like a grocery store, with aisles and sections.
That freedom of choice was eliminated in the wake of the Coronavirus. The food pantry launched curbside only pick-up for patrons on March 19, as a way to continue providing families with the food they needed, but also reduce exposure to the COVID-19 virus. It has not yet re-opened its interior to guests.
Curbside service by necessity has meant that the food provided is distributed in pre-packed boxes and bags to speed up service.
“Lack of choice threw itself at us with COVID and since we have been doing curbside, it’s been primarily prepackaged boxes from Second Harvest,” said produce manager Dagny Knight. “It’s been a mish mosh with zero choice – you get what we give you as a client. That was really a driving force to allow for online ordering – choice.”
Food waste increases when people don’t have a choice, board member Karen Dettinger said, as items that the household may not want or need are likely wasted.
This is especially likely for guests with food allergies and those with dietary limitations due to chronic health conditions, such as heart disease or diabetes, she said.
That led Knight to spearhead bringing a new app to the pantry called SmartChoice.
The SmartChoice app is designed to help food pantries manage inventory, publish what’s available to a shopping website and allow guests to schedule a pickup time.
“Providing a method for shoppers to help us reduce food waste via online ordering just makes sense,” Dettinger said.
A guest could even filter out for a dietary preference, such as only showing vegan items on the app.
SmartChoice will be the first piece of software at BPNN accessible to guests.
SmartChoice will reduce food waste by allowing guests to order online, streamline operations by allowing guests to electronically register and check-in for shopping visits and help BPNN continue its curbside service for individuals with mobility limitations well beyond the end of the pandemic, said executive director Marcia Kasieta.