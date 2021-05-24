Prostate health is set to be the topic of a joint virtual and in-house educational presentation at the Verona Senior Center next month.
The event is set for 10 a.m. Thursday, June 3, both over Zoom video conference and in-person at the 108 Paoli St. building.
Family medicine doctor Mark Wirtz will facilitate the program, according to the June senior center newsletter. He practices at University of Wisconsin’s Verona clinic.
The program will focus on common issues involving the prostate such as an enlarged prostate and prostate cancer, the newsletter states.
To participate, call (608) call 845-7471 or sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.