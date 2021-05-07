The Verona Public Library has set up its first prairie StoryWalk of the year.
The walk is located in the Badger Prairie adjoining the library parking lot, 500 Silent St., and will be available through June 1, according to the library’s Facebook page.
The book on display is “Ready Steady Mo!” by Olympic gold medal winner Mo Farrah. The book is intended to get kids both reading and interested in running, according to the book’s back cover.
The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, the Facebook post states.
For information, call (608) 845-7180.