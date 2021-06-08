The Verona Public Library has set up its second prairie StoryWalk of the year.
The walk is located in the Badger Prairie adjoining the library parking lot, 500 Silent St., and will be available through July 12, according to the library’s Facebook page.
The book on display is "One-osaurus, Two-osaurus" by Kim Norman and Pierre Collet-Derby.
The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, the Facebook post states.
For information, call (608) 845-7180.