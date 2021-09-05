Have you ever wondered what the City of Verona is doing as it does maintenance around stormwater basins?
The Verona Public Library will hold a virtual event with City of Verona public works construction manager Marty Cieslik, where he will provide information about plans to clean out the Prairie Oaks stormwater basin including the schedule and duration of the project. The Prairie Oaks stormwater basin, which is upstream of the city’s newest Lincoln Street facility that will help filter city water, is the last of the three to be cleaned out prior to bringing the new facility online.
Advance registration is required, and can be completed through the library’s website at veronapubliclibrary.org/events. Participants will be sent a Zoom link to their email once they are enrolled.
For more information, call the library at (608) 845-7180 or visit its website at veronapubliclibrary.org.